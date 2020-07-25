Heavy rains expected in the East, South and Central Thailand

Isolated heavy rain is expected in the east, central and the southern regions. Residences in the areas are advised to be cautious of harsh conditions.

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) predicts that the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea is weak while the intense easterly wind moves across the east, central, and the southern regions.

A strengthening southwest monsoon brewing across the Andaman Sea and the mainland is expected to bring heavy rains in many parts of the country throughout next week.

Sources: TMD | The Thaiger

comments