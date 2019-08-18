“Possible Floods and Landslides in 12 Provinces” – Department

By
Larry Huahin
-
0
1
Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation - has issued warning in 12 provinces

Emergency responders in 12 provinces have been advised to stay alert and have their rescue equipment put on standby for possible floods and landslides from now until Tuesday (August 20).

Director General Chayaphol Thitisak of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation says the alert was issued due to heavy downpours in the north, central and the southeastern coastal areas.

Locals were advised to follow closely warnings and weather reports. The 12 provinces affected are as follows:

  1. Mae Hong Son
  2. Chiang Rai
  3. Phayao
  4. Phrae
  5. Nan
  6. Uttaradit
  7. Tak
  8. Nakorn Nayok
  9. Trat
  10. Ranong
  11. Phanga
  12. Trang

    Possible floods and landslides within the next few days have been warned by the department

comments

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR