“Possible Floods and Landslides in 12 Provinces” – Department

Emergency responders in 12 provinces have been advised to stay alert and have their rescue equipment put on standby for possible floods and landslides from now until Tuesday (August 20).

Director General Chayaphol Thitisak of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation says the alert was issued due to heavy downpours in the north, central and the southeastern coastal areas.

Locals were advised to follow closely warnings and weather reports. The 12 provinces affected are as follows:

Mae Hong Son Chiang Rai Phayao Phrae Nan Uttaradit Tak Nakorn Nayok Trat Ranong Phanga Trang

