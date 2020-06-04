Strong winds and heavy afternoon rains expected throughout the week

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) says the southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea is gradually building its strength today. Isolated heavy rains are expected nationwide throughout the week. People are advised to take precautions especially during the afternoon thundershowers.

Most areas in the central region including Petchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces will be sunny during the day and cloudy in the afternoon with strong winds and scattered rains. Temperature of lows will be between 24 – 27 degrees and highs of 33 – 38 degrees.

Source: Nation Thailand

