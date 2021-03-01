Summer storm moving toward upper Thailand

A summer storm is heading towards upper Thailand from March 1 to 4, the Thailand Meteorological Department warned on Monday morning.

Moderate High-pressure system from China over southern China will reach the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea at night on Monday.

Affected areas will be as follows:

On Monday:

Northeast: Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Rachathani.

East: Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

On March 2-3:

South: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi and Chumphon.

North: Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Kamphaengphet, Phichit, Phechabun and Tak.

Northeast: Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi including Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

March 4

North: Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Kamphaengphet, Phichit, Phetchabun and Tak.

Northeast: Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram.

Central: Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat.

