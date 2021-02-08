Thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail forecast for upper Thailand

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Monday that the westerly trough is moving past Myanmar to cover the upper North of Thailand, producing in outbreaks of thunderstorms with gusty winds and rain in some areas.

People in the North should beware of the harsh conditions by keeping off open areas, big trees and unsecured billboards, while farmers should beware of damage to crop.

The department also forecast that on February 8-9 thundershowers, strong winds and isolated hail will be likely over the upper country, followed by a 4-6 degrees Celsius fall in temperature in the North and the Northeast and a 2-4°C drop in other regions.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

North: Cool weather with morning fog, thunderstorms in 40 per cent of the areas with gusty winds and hail in some areas. Temperature lows of 16-21°C, highs of 29-36°C; the temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-15°C.

Northeast: Cool weather with morning fog, thunderstorms in 20 per cent of the areas with gusty winds and hail in some areas. The temperature lows of 17-21°C, highs of 32-34°C. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15°C.

Central: Cool weather with morning fog, thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas and gusty winds. Temperature lows of 20-22°C, highs of 34-36°C.

East: Partly cloudy with morning fog and isolated light rain, temperature lows of 20-25°C, highs of 31-36°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.

South (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas temperature lows of 22-25°C, highs of 30-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and two metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas, temperature lows of 22-25°C, highs of 33-36°C; waves a metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with morning fog, temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 34-36°C.

Source: The Nation Thailand

