Tropical Storm ‘Podul’ plods towards Vietnam’s Coast and will bring rain to Northern Thailand over weekend

Tropical storm Podul is still moving towards Việt Nam with the eye of the storm sitting to the south-west under China’s Hainan island, in the north of the South China Sea this afternoon. It is slowly moving westward towards Vietnam’s northern central coast.

Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister says the storm will cross the coast tomorrow and cross the country into Laos during the National Day holidays “so it was necessary for tourists to pay attention to weather forecasts”.

The storm was expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon or night together with a rising tide, causing difficulties for coastal responders.

Affected areas are as follows: North: Chaing Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Petchaboon

Northeast: Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Yasothon, Kalasin, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Lop Buri and Saraburi

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat

South: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun

August 30-31 2019, heavy to very heavy rain is expected…

Source: The Thaiger

