6 wild elephants die after falling from waterfall in Thailand, reports say

Six wild elephants have died in Thailand after falling from a waterfall, according to international media reports.

The incident occurred after a baby slipped off a waterfall in Khao Yai National Park, the BBC reports citing officials. The animals were attempting to save each other from the dangerous falls, known locally as Haew Narok — “Hell’s Fall” — according to the publication.

A report sent to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation says many elephants were gathered near the waterfall Thursday and Friday, Sky News reports. After officials heard elephant cries coming from the area early Saturday morning, they found a baby elephant drowned part way down the waterfall, the publication says.

Two male elephants stood on the cliff above the baby elephant; in a ravine below the baby, officials found the bodies of five drowned adult elephants.

By Joel Shannon, USA Today

