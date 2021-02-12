Sting operation nets leopard kitten trader

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) has taken a leopard kitten into its care after an illegal trader of the animal was arrested on Thursday afternoon.

Police baited the alleged Indian trader Manimaran Ramsamy by ordering the leopard. The man was apprehended at a petrol station in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian area.

At 5.30 pm the same day, the kitten was taken to the DNP for caring. An initial inspection showed that the kitten was less than a month old. It was male and in an anxious state due to its previous treatment.

DNP’s Facebook page said that the officials had released the leopard temporarily in a wide field. After checking its health thoroughly, the animal will be moved to a wildlife breeding centre under the DNP.

Source: The Nation

comments