WildAid launches ad campaign in Thailand to raise awareness

In honour of World Wildlife Day, WildAid is launching a series of advertisements highlighting the plight of endangered species, a result of poaching to meet consumer demand for wildlife products such as elephant ivory, rhino horns, shark fin, tiger parts and helmeted hornbill casques.

The advertisements released today feature the five species and ask the public to react against wildlife products and reporting illegal wildlife crime to authorities.

Like many markets, trade in wildlife and wildlife products is shifting online.

Online study shows 31 websites and e-commerce platforms in China between 2012 and 2016 found ivory was the most-advertised wildlife products (60%), while rhino horns and associated products were the second most-traded items (20%).

Thailand and Vietnam recorded 2,489 ivory items for sale in 545 posts on social media platforms over the span of just five days in July 2019.

The campaign was developed based on WildAid’s slogan “When the buying stops, the killing can too,” with an aim to encourage people to REACT against any wildlife trade on their social media channels, putting social pressure on those who are consuming or selling wildlife products.

The series of advertisements will be launched through WildAid’s platforms in the U.S, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Source: The Thaiger

