100 million vaccinations for US in first 100 days of Biden in office

US President-elect Joe Biden has vowed 100 million Covid-19 vaccinations in his first 100 days in office.

He said his first months in office would not end the outbreak and gave few details on rollout strategy but he said he would change the course of Covid-19.

Introducing his health team for when he takes office on 20 January, he urged Americans to “mask up for 100 days”.

On Tuesday, a report paved the way for a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be approved and rolled out for Americans.

The US has recorded more than 15 million cases of infection in the pandemic so far and 285,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University research, both global highs.

Mr Biden said: “My first 100 days won’t end the Covid-19 virus. I can’t promise that. But we did not get into this mess quickly. We’re not going to get out of it quickly.”

He said in the first “100 days we can change the course of the disease and change life in America for the better”.

Source: BBC News

