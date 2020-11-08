2020 U.S. Historical Election

Joe Biden: 46 th president of the US

A profound victory for the United States of America – “Let this era of demonisation in America begin to end here,” says the 46th president-elect Joe Biden.

“I sought this office to restore the soul of America, to rebuild the backbone of this nation, the middle class, and to make America respected around the world again,” Biden said.

Acknowledging the disappointment of Trump supporters, Biden said of them: “They are not our enemies. They are Americans.”

Barack Obama’s vice president paid particular tribute to the African-American community, pointing to its role in selecting him as the Democratic nominee to challenge Trump.

Biden was visibly upbeat as he addressed the socially distanced crowd, racing to the podium after an introduction by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to the sounds of Bruce Springsteen’s “We Take Care of Our Own.”

“Folks, the people of this nation have spoken. They’ve delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory,” Biden said.

