For the record: Tokyo’s new Covid cases top 200 in 4 days

Tokyo reported 206 coronavirus infections on Sunday, an official said, marking a record fourth straight day of over 200 new cases.

The single-day figure, the same as on Saturday, was reported amid increasing concern among the public as well as authorities about a potential second wave of infections in the capital, which has a population of about 14 million.

Tokyo’s cumulative total reached 7,927, accounting for about a third of all confirmed cases in Japan of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

The number of cases has been on an upward trend since a nationwide state of emergency was completely lifted in late May, with infections spreading gradually from Tokyo to nearby prefectures.

WRITER: Kyodo News

Source: Bangkok Post

