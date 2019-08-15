6 Police Officers Shot in Philadelphia’s Standoff

At least six Philadelphia police officers were shot Wednesday in a “active and ongoing” shooting situation, authorities said.

At least one shooter remained active into the evening hours in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood, Philadelphia police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted. All injured officers were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This situation is in no way resolved,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross Jr. told reporters at 8 p.m. , describing the situation as “volatile” and adding, “We are trying to talk to this male. We are trying to get him to come out peacefully.”

The shooter “has the highest assurance he won’t be harmed if he comes out,” Ross said. Gunshots were heard again at 8:25 p.m., nearly four hours after gunfire began as officers attempted to serve a search warrant.

Residents were lingering around the perimeter of the crime scene, an area that is typically busy with shoppers, diners and people returning home from work.

“It’s like a war zone,” Marica Bing said. “It’s really scary that this is going on in a regular residential area,” Asya Richardson added.

On her way home from work, Kiersten Gray saw helicopters and police cars and decided to stop at the scene. “This is absolutely insane,” she said.

For Rysheana Hightower, Wednesday’s situation was a terrible reminder: Her brother, Rashid, was shot and killed in the area 14 years ago, she said. “The sickness of some of the individuals in the world we live in,” she said. “The world is a sad place.”

Nearby Temple University tweeted updates on the situation, instructing students to seek shelter. Their Health Sciences Center campus was briefly on lockdown.

Sophie Nicholas, a Temple student who lives near the scene, said she was visiting Aurora, Colorado, on the same day in 2012 that a gunman opened fires in a movie theater, killing 12 people and injuring 70 others. “Why is this still happening?” she asked. “That was so many years ago.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents were responding to the scene to assist Philadelphia police. President Donald Trump was briefed and “continues to monitor the situation,” the White House said in a statement on Wednesday night.

This is the second major police shooting this week. Three California Highway Patrol officers were shot, one fatally, on Monday after a motorist opened fire during a traffic stop near Interstate 215 in Riverside, California.

Source: USA Today The Associated Press contributed to the news Video by: CBS News

