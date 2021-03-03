A rocket to the moon

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has invited eight members of the public to join him for a trip around the moon on Elon Musk’s SpaceX flight.

He said, “I want people from all kinds of backgrounds to join.” In a video via Twitter, where he also shared a link to application details.

He will pay for the entire journey, so those who come and join him will fly for free.

The mission is called dearMoon and it is scheduled to fly in 2023.

Applicants need to meet two criteria: they should be in to helping other people and greater society in some way and are “willing to support other crew members who share similar aspirations”, he said.

“I have bought all the seats, so it will be a private ride,” he added.

In 2018, Mr Maezawa was named as the first private passenger due to be flown around the moon by SpaceX, the company owned by Elon Musk.

The price Mr Maezawa agreed to pay for his ticket to space has not been disclosed, but according to Mr Musk it was “a lot of money”.

Planned for 2023, the mission would be the first lunar journey by humans since 1972.

Source: BBC News

