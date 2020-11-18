Allies and politicians alarmed at Trump’s troop withdrawal plan in Afghanistan and Iraq

Politicians and US allies have expressed alarm at the announcement of a major American troops withdrawal from Afghanistan and Iraq.

President Donald Trump has long called for troops to come home and has criticised US interventions abroad as the US is to withdraw 2,500 troops from both countries by mid-January, a US Department of Defense spokesman said.

The head of NATO warned that the decision comes with a “very high price”. Senate Leader Mitch McConnell called the plan “a mistake”.

Mr McConnell – usually a staunch defender of Mr Trump – also warned the president against making “any earth-shaking changes in regards to defence and foreign policy” before leaving the White House.

Mr Trump is yet to concede to Democrat Joe Biden, and the cuts are scheduled to take place five days before Mr Biden takes office on 20 January 2021.

Source: BBC News

comments