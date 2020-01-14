Australia fires: What’s being done to fight the flames?

Large parts of Australia have been devastated by the worst wildfires the country has seen in decades, with huge blazes tearing through bush, woodland and national parks.

Record-breaking temperatures and months of drought have helped the fires burn an estimated 10 million hectares (100,000 sq km) of land since 1 July.

What are the Australian authorities doing to stop the fires and could anything have been done to prevent them?

To read more, click: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-51008051

Source: BBC News

