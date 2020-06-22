Australia on high alert as Covid-19 cases surged in Victoria

A state of emergency has been declared once again in the state of Victoria as new Covid-19 cases have surged in the region and the restrictions has now been extended for another 4 weeks.

Private residences can only allow no more than 5 visitors at a time; down from the previous 10. The number of customers in bars and restaurants allowed at any one time also has been put on hold.

Relatively, Australia’s has 7,461 Covid-19 cases in total as a result of the country’s early closure of its borders during the outbreak and strict quarantine requirements on returning citizens. Last week, the state recorded 87 local transmissions out of 116 new cases.

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy says the sudden rise in cases in Victoria appears to be linked to group gatherings, people who are tested positive or had come into contact with an infected person.

Health authorities in Victoria have also warned the public against travelling in six other areas in the city capital, Melbourne. Other states are likely to decide whether to keep their borders closed until end of July.

On the other hand, PM Scott Morrison is allowing inter-state travel so as to help the country’s devastated economy and reviving the domestic tourism as well.

Nevertheless, Nation Thailand have reported that South Korea, the US and Israel are also experiencing a surge in new cases as a result of jump-starting the global economy whilst controlling the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Source: Nation Thailand

comments