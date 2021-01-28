British leader announced the new variant of Covid poses a greater threat

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson identified the new strains of Covid found in England may be associated with higher mortality rates. Although, the evidence indicates the two vaccines that are being used in the country it is effective against both old and new viruses.

The British leader said, addition to spreading the infection faster there seems to be some evidence that the new Covid-19 variant was first discovered in London.

After Johnson’s press conference the Chief Scientific Advisor said that the evidence for the death rate is insufficient. He reiterated saying all the information gathered from various sources there was still a lot of uncertainty.

He stated, “that there is no accurate evidence of a higher mortality rate for hospitalized patients.”

However, when looking at the data of infected people who have a positive test, there is evidence that someone infected with the new virus strains of Covid is much riskier.

For instance, the risk is highest for people who are elderly or have significant underlying health conditions. In terms of numbers, out of 1,000 people infected about 10 are expected to die.

Although for the new virus, the number of expected deaths is estimated around 13 to 14.

Chief Scientific Advisor emphasized that There is still a lot of uncertainty about these numbers and further analysis is required.

