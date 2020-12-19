Covid rules tightened during Christmas in UK

Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
Christmas this year might not be te same as it used to be in UK... and perhaps to the rest of the world high number of Covid infections.

The planned relaxation of Covid rules for Christmas has been scrapped for large parts of south-east England and cut to just Christmas Day for the rest of England, Scotland and Wales.

From midnight, a new tier four will be introduced in areas including London, Kent, Essex and Bedfordshire.

Those in tier four cannot mix indoors with anyone not from their household. Elsewhere in England, Scotland and Wales, relaxed indoor mixing rules are cut from five days to Christmas Day.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the changes for England at a Downing Street briefing after scientists said a new coronavirus variant was spreading more rapidly.

Tier-four restrictions – similar to England’s second national lockdown – will apply in all areas in the South East currently in tier three, covering Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Surrey (excluding Waverley), Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother and Hastings.

It will also apply in London (all 32 boroughs and the City of London) and the East of England (Bedford, Central Bedford, Milton Keynes, Luton, Peterborough, Hertfordshire, Essex (excluding Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring).

The romantic cobbled streets nestling among the Roman architecture, the award-winning Bath Christmas Market might not have the same atnosphere this year as Covid restrictions have been tightened during the season. (Photo: oliverstravel.com)

In Scotland, Covid restrictions will only be relaxed on Christmas Day, with mainland Scotland being placed under the tightest restrictions from Boxing Day.

In Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford announced that the country will be placed under lockdown from midnight.

A ban on travel to the rest of the UK will also apply over the festive period.

Source: BBC News

