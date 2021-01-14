Donald Trump’s impeachment to proceed in House of Representatives

By
Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
-
0
1
Pres Donald Trump became the second president to be impeached for inciting violence. (Photo: REUTERS | France24)

WASHINGTON  DC – On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump  became the second president to be impeached in US history. He was accused for inciting violence.

Andrew Johnson, the 17th president, was the first to be impeached by the Congress for ‘high crimes’ and violation of the ‘Tenure of Office Act’.

The final vote favouring Trump’s impeachment at the House of Representatives was 232 to 197. It is now up to the Senate to hold a trial.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will resume on 19 January, one day before the Joe Biden’s inauguration. The trial will proceed after Mr Trump has left the White House, when Democrats will be in control of the Senate.

Meanwhile, McConnell has issued a note to fellow senators saying he has not decided on how he will vote as he wants to hear the legal arguments before making a decision.

The White House said Mr Trump would make a statement on the proceedings later in the evening. His pronouncements should normally come via Twitter, however as his account is now permanently disabled, he will need to make a presidential announcement through the White House.

10 Republicans supported the Democrats in voting for Trump’s impeachment, they are:

Rep  Peter Meijer of Michigan
Rep  Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio
Rep  Tom Rice of South Carolina
Rep  David Valadao of California
Rep  Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington
Rep  Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
Rep  Fred Upton of Michigan
Rep  Liz Cheney of Wyoming
Rep  Dan Newhouse of Washington
Rep  John Katko of New York

Source: Thailand Herald

Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
Born and raised in Thailand, Larry continued his studies overseas and graduated from Don Bosco College (Philippines) and later took up Arts & Music at University of Santo Tomas. Being a well-travelled individual around Asia through his musicality in the 80's, Larry decided to settle down back at his birthplace and started writing biographies and articles, quoting that: "Writing an article is almost like writing a song... there's an intro, an ending, but there must always be a 'hook' in between."

