Donald Trump’s impeachment to proceed in House of Representatives

WASHINGTON DC – On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump became the second president to be impeached in US history. He was accused for inciting violence.

Andrew Johnson, the 17th president, was the first to be impeached by the Congress for ‘high crimes’ and violation of the ‘Tenure of Office Act’.

The final vote favouring Trump’s impeachment at the House of Representatives was 232 to 197. It is now up to the Senate to hold a trial.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will resume on 19 January, one day before the Joe Biden’s inauguration. The trial will proceed after Mr Trump has left the White House, when Democrats will be in control of the Senate.

Meanwhile, McConnell has issued a note to fellow senators saying he has not decided on how he will vote as he wants to hear the legal arguments before making a decision.

The White House said Mr Trump would make a statement on the proceedings later in the evening. His pronouncements should normally come via Twitter, however as his account is now permanently disabled, he will need to make a presidential announcement through the White House.

10 Republicans supported the Democrats in voting for Trump’s impeachment, they are:

Rep Peter Meijer of Michigan

Rep Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio

Rep Tom Rice of South Carolina

Rep David Valadao of California

Rep Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington

Rep Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Rep Fred Upton of Michigan

Rep Liz Cheney of Wyoming

Rep Dan Newhouse of Washington

Rep John Katko of New York

Source: Thailand Herald

