Dorian ramps up: It’s now a Category 3 storm again

Dorian has gone back up to a Category 3 hurricane, with sustained winds of 115 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Dorian is expected to continue to approaching the South Carolina coast tonight, and will move near or over the coast on Thursday before moving toward the North Carolina coast Thursday night.

“Life-threatening storm surge with significant coastal flooding is expected along a large portion of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts of the United States during the next couple of days,” the NHC warned.

Coastal residents should be ready for storm surges and dangerous winds in Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, and portions of southeast Virginia and the southern Chesapeake Bay.

