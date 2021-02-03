Elderly Thai man brutally killed in the land of freedom

An elderly Thai man in the U.S. was deadly assaulted and mortally wounded in Daly City, San Francisco on Thursday.

Video of the shocking assault was released on Monday by his family, who suspected it to be a hate crime. He died two days later at a hospital. His family said Vicha was a victim of anti-Asian sentiment turned fatal.

Eric Lawson, Vicha’s son-in-law, wrote online saying our family has endured multiple verbal Anti-Asian attacks since the beginning of the pandemic, this time it was fatal.

Racism has once again proven deadly. Anti-Asian racism has become a very serious danger to all Asian Americans, particularly in San Francisco.

Antoine Watson, 19-year-old was arrested Saturday on suspicion of murder, elder abuse, and assault with a deadly weapon. On the same day, police also reportedly arrested Maylasia Goo, 20, who was with Watson at the attack with being an accessory after the fact.

A GoFundMe page for Vicha’s family was also launched.

In July, a man in New York City was arrested for spitting on a woman on the subway and yelling, “Asians caused the virus!” and “Go back to China!”

Source: KhaosodEnglish

comments