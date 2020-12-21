Europe shuts doors to UK

PM Boris Johnson will chair a government’s emergency meeting later after France first closed its border with the UK for 48 hours.

The motion, after being announced on Sunday includes trucks or ferry passengers not being able to travel from the port of Dover.

France said the action was necessary following the frequent incidents of a new variation of Covid in the UK.

Nations including Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Irish Republic, Canada and Turkey are suspending all UK flights.

Switzerland also suspended UK flights, and Hong Kong will follow starting midnight.

Austria is also set to bring in a ban, while Bulgaria has suspended flights to and from the UK starting midnight. Unlike the short-term measures in many other nations, the current ban will last until 31 Jan.

Member states of the EU are set to meet in Brussels to discuss an immediate response to the restrictions.

Source: BBC News

