First At-Home Coronavirus Test approved by FDA

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved emergency use for the first Covid-19 test. The test can be conducted at home entirely.

The nasal swab test, can provide results within 30 minutes which is eligible for for use by patients by the age of 14 or over suspected of having the disease.

California-based Lucira Health creator of the test received emergency use authorization late Tuesday.

the single-use test cleared by the agency, which provides results within 30 minutes, can be used by anyone aged 14 or above if their health care provider suspects they may have Covid-19.

The kit was Produced by a privately held, California-based biotech company, Lucira Health, the kit is also eligible for use in hospitals. Though patients who are below age 14 must have their sample collected by a health-care provider.

The company’s website says the test is “intended to cost less than $50” but The FDA did not reveal the price of the test.

Source: nbcwashington

comments