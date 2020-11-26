Germany extends lockdown until 20 December

Berlin, 26 Nov (ANI/Sputnik) – Germany extends the Covid-19-related restrictions until December 20, while the limitations of social distancing are likely to be until January 2021, Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference after the Minister-President of Federal States meeting.

The decision was first announced by the Minister-President of the Federal States Saxony-Anhalt Reiner Haseloff.

“The clear statement of the federation and federal states says that we cannot lift the restrictions in late November,” Merkel said on late Wednesday, saying that the limited lockdown is likely to be extended until 20 December.

Currently, more than 60.1 million people have been infected with the virus worldwide, with over 1.41 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Germany has registered 983,312 Covid-19 cases so far, with approximately 15,000 fatalities, according to JHU.

Source: Thailand Herald

