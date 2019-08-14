Hong Kong Protests: How could China Intervene?

Hong Kong is now entering its 11th week of unrest, with increasing outbreaks of violence and strikes causing major disruption.

The Chinese government has strongly criticized the protesters, but many are wondering whether it will eventually lose patience and take more direct action.

What legal options does Beijing have to intervene, and could we ever see Chinese military action in Hong Kong?

The Basic Law – Hong Kong’s mini constitution since the UK handed the territory back to China in 1997 – is very clear. Chinese military intervention can only come at the request of the Hong Kong government, and for the “maintenance of public order and in disaster relief”.

By: BBC News

