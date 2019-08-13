Hong Kong protests: Police defend use of ‘disguised’ officers

Hong Kong police have admitted deploying officers disguised as anti-government protesters during mass unrest that rocked the city on Sunday.

Some officers disguised themselves as “different characters”, a spokesman said, adding that the “decoy operation” had targeted “extreme violent rioters”.

It comes after video surfaced showing suspected undercover officers making arrests during Sunday’s clashes. Protesters have called for an inquiry into the actions of the police.

Hong Kong’s mass demonstrations and unrest show no sign of abating, more than two months after they were sparked by a controversial extradition bill that has since been suspended.

On Monday, protesters occupied Hong Kong’s international airport forcing the cancellation of flights. Authorities say operations are now resuming at the airport, but some airlines have further cancelled hundreds of flights on Tuesday.

Flagship carrier Cathay Pacific said more than 200 inbound and outbound flights were cancelled on Tuesday- with the airline blaming the “public assembly taking place”.

Around 50 protesters remained camped in the terminals on Tuesday morning, while more than 100 passengers were spotted queuing up at a ticket counter, Reuters news agency reported.

By: BBC News

