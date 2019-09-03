Hurricane Dorian kills 5 people in the Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian, the strongest storm ever to hit the Bahamas, has killed at least five people, destroyed houses and left countless residents homeless. The storm is lingering over the islands, continuing to pound the same devastated places.

Forecasters predict Dorian will move closer to Florida on Tuesday, and millions of Americans are under mandatory evacuation orders.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

Dorian made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane on Grand Bahama Island on Sunday night. Now a Category 4, Dorian has been crawling over the islands, and was stationary as of 8:00 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory.

“We are in the midst of a historic tragedy in parts of our northern Bahamas,” Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said at a news conference in Nassau.

Minnis did not provide more details Monday about the five people killed in the Abaco Islands. A woman earlier told a local news outlet that her 8-year-old grandson drowned in the rising waters.

The storm was 25 miles northeast of Freeport, the main city on Grand Bahama, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph Monday evening. It is expected to slowly drift westward to northwestward overnight, and is then forecast to turn toward the northwest late Tuesday.

The storm wiped out power to Nassau and the rest of New Providence, the country’s most populous island, Bahamas Power and Light said.

Watch full video, click: https://edition.cnn.com/2019/09/02/us/hurricane-dorian-monday-wxc/index.html

Source: CNN News

comments