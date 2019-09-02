Hurricane Dorian slams into the Bahamas

Many people are without adequate shelter as Hurricane Dorian’s category 5 winds and rains caused “extensive damage” to the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, according to initial assessments from authorities and Red Cross officials on the ground.

As many as 13,000 homes have been severely damaged or destroyed, according to a statement from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and extensive flooding has created an “urgent need” for clean water as wells become contaminated with saltwater….

To read more, click: https://edition.cnn.com/us/live-news/hurricane-dorian-september-2019/index.html

