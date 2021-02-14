Italy set to welcome new PM

Former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi was expected to be formally announced on Friday as Italy’s new prime minister, to lead a national unity government and guide the nation through the devastation of the Covid pandemic.

Draghi, who was brought in after the outgoing centre-left coalition collapsed, will visit President Sergio Mattarella at 7:00pm (1800 GMT), the president’s office said.

Draghi has spent the last nine days assembling a government of national unity to manage the deadly pandemic that hit Italy almost one year ago, the led to a deep recession.

Italy has been without a fully functioning government for almost a month since former prime minister Matteo Renzi withdrew his Italia Viva party from Conte’s coalition, which also included the M5S and centre-left Democratic Party (PD).

Draghi’s arrival was greeted with delight on the financial markets — Italy’s borrowing costs dropped to a historic low this week — but the task facing him is huge.

WRITER: AFP

Source: Bangkok Post

