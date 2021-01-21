Joe Biden starts his first day in office reversing Trump’s ‘bumpy’ policies

US President Joe Biden has begun to undo some of Donald Trump’s key policies, hours after being sworn in.

“There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face,” he tweeted as he headed to the White House following his inauguration.

President Biden signed 15 executive orders, firstly to boost the federal response to the coronavirus crisis.

Other orders reverse the Trump administration’s stance on climate change and immigration.

Mr Biden set to work at the Oval Office having been sworn in earlier on Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States.

The inauguration was unlike any other due to coronavirus restrictions, with few present to witness the oaths and ceremonies.

Donald Trump – who has still not formally conceded the presidency to Mr Biden – snubbed the event in a departure from longstanding precedent.

“Democracy has prevailed,” President Biden said after taking the oath of office with Chief Justice John Roberts.

Delivering a message of unity after the turbulent Trump years, he promised to be a president “for all Americans” – including those who voted against him.

By BBC News

President Biden immediately signs executive orders on coronavirus, climate change and racial inequality. (Photo: REUTERS)

comments