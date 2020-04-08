“Johnson is not just a boss, but a friend” – Dominic Raab

A little more on what we know about Boris Johnson’s condition.

He first developed symptoms on 27 March and went into isolation. By 3 April, he still had a high temperature, on the 5 April was admitted to hospital in London for tests. It appears his condition worsened rapidly, and on 6 April he was moved into intensive care.

Officials have said he is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any assistance, such as mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is standing in for him. He has said Johnson is not only a boss but “also a friend”.

“I’m confident he’ll pull through, because if there’s one thing I know about this prime minister, he’s a fighter. And he’ll be back at the helm, leading us through this crisis in short order.”

