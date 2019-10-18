Mexico flies 300 Indian migrants to New Delhi in ‘unprecedented’ mass deportation

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico has deported over 300 Indian nationals to New Delhi, the National Migration Institute (INM) said late on Wednesday, in what it described as an unprecedented transatlantic deportation.

The 311 men and one woman that INM said were in Mexico illegally were sent on a chartered flight, accompanied by federal immigration agents and Mexico’s National Guard.

The people had been scattered in eight states around the country, INM said, including in southern Mexico where many Indian migrants enter the country, hoping to transit to the U.S. border.

“It is unprecedented in INM’s history – in either form or the number of people – for a transatlantic air transport like the one carried out on this day,” INM said in a statement.

“This type of deportation in Mexico is the first of its kind but likely to continue,” Yates said.

By Anthony Esposito and Daina Beth Solomon, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien, Reuters

Source: YAHOO News

