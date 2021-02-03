‘National inspiration’ Captain Sir Tom Moore dies with Covid-19

The Army veteran gained the nation’s hearts by walking 100 laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire during the first lockdown last year, raising money for NHS Charities Together.

In a video statement, the prime minister described him as “a hero in the truest sense of the word.”

The Queen led tributes to Capt Sir Tom, “recognising the inspiration he gave for the whole nation and others across the world”.