‘National inspiration’ Captain Sir Tom Moore dies with Covid-19

WWII veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore who raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden, was admitted to Bedford Hospital on Sunday.
In a statement, his daughters, Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy Teixeira said It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Capt Sir Tom Moore. last year of their father’s life had been “nothing short of extraordinary”.
He tested positive for Covid-19 last week. His family said due to other medication he was suffering from pneumonia and he was unable to be vaccinated.
The Army veteran gained the nation’s hearts by walking 100 laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire during the first lockdown last year, raising money for NHS Charities Together.
In a video statement, the prime minister described him as “a hero in the truest sense of the word.”
The Queen led tributes to Capt Sir Tom, “recognising the inspiration he gave for the whole nation and others across the world”.
He was recognised with lifting the nation’s spirits and his saying “Tomorrow will be a good day” trended on social media.
A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: “Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Capt Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts, and those of the royal family, are with them, recognising the inspiration he provided for the whole nation and others across the world.”
Source: BBC News