Nine Melbourne high-rises locked down”

Around 3,000 residents in nine high-rise apartments in Melbourne went into lockdown for at least five days on Saturday, as officials struggled to control a coronavirus outbreak in Australia’s second biggest city.

Hundreds of police were deployed to enforce the lockdown of the nine public housing towers, as the country recorded its biggest daily increase of coronavirus cases in months.

The rise is driven almost entirely by 108 new cases in the southeastern state of Victoria. “There are many, many vulnerable people who live in these towers,” Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said on Saturday.

“Some of them will be returning home in the latter part of today, knowing that they will not be able to leave their home for a further five days.”

The immediate lockdown in Melbourne’s north would be a “massive logistical task” that includes supplying food to around 3,000 residents and deploying at least 500 police officers per shift, he added.

Annaliese van Diemen, the state’s deputy chief health officer, said a number of cases had been detected in the towers, possibly exposing a highly vulnerable community with underlying health conditions.

“The first priority here is to find every case in those towers, so that we don’t have an explosion of infections,” she said.

“That rising number of active cases in Victoria is the major concern at the moment,” Kelly told reporters in Canberra.

Twenty-five thousand tests were carried out in Victoria in 24 hours as officials increased efforts to trace, track and ultimately check the spread of the disease, Kelly said.

