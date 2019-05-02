Off-Beat Holiday in May

May 1: Loyalty Day

As communism gained popularity worldwide during the 1920s, the holiday of Labour Day, or May Day, on May 1st became closely tied to it. To combat the threat of the proletariat, it was proposed May 1st could also be a holiday for Americans to reaffirm their commitment to their homeland. Congress made it official in 1958, and former President Eisenhower made it formal by decreeing May 1st, 1959 an official holiday. It has since been honored annually by every subsequent President.

May 3: Hug Your Cat Day

Hug your cat day is one of those pleasingly straightforward holidays. Quite simply, it is a day which cat owners everywhere are encouraged to hug their cat. The more dedicated amongst them will not need this encouragement, of course, but it is always good to remember our feline friends. Not to be confused with Hug Somebody Else’s Cat Day. (Some celebrate Hug Your Cat Day on June 4th. Feel free to celebrate both

May 4: World Password Day

World Password Day — which falls on the first Thursday of May — was created to raise awareness about the critical need for good passwords. With ever-increasing cybersecurity threats and identity theft opportunities, maintaining good and diverse passwords is critical. Take the day to think about and improve each and every one of your passwords.

May 6: National Nurses Day

National Nurses Day kicks off National Nurses Week which concludes on the O.G. nurse Florence Nightingale’s birthday. According to the reliable sources at Hallmark, there are currently 3.1 million registered nurses in the United States. Hallmark also alleges to be the first card company to invent, errr publish, National Nurses Day cards (in 1992). They now offer more than 20 different options, for males and females. At least they practice equality with their fake holidays, we’ll drink to that!

May 10: Clean Up Your Room Day

Also known as every child’s least favorite day of the year, right behind Eat Your Brussels Sprouts Day and Do Your Homework Week. For the adults, this is a seasonal invitation to finally tackle that whole spring-cleaning thing—and torture your kids just a little.

May 11: World Migratory Bird Day

Time to un-ruffle your feathers, folks, because May 11 is World Migratory Bird Day! At least four thousand different species of bird migrate, which adds up to about 40% of the entire avian population. And they all do it in pursuit of food.

Twice every year, these birds will fly to warmer climates for the winters, and then return home to breed. As humans, I think we can all appreciate the value in following food all around the globe. So celebrate our feathered friends today!

May 13: Fair Trade Day

On May 13, Fair Trade Day will honor the movement for a world in which all laborers are paid more fairly for the work they do and the products they create. Fair trade aims to create a more equal and positive working situation for laborers around the world. Many laborers producing some of the world’s most lucrative products—like coffee, clothing, and chocolate—are living in poverty and collecting painfully low wages.

Fair Trade aims to change this. The movement is an actionable step toward reducing poverty, mistreatment of workers, climate issues, and economic constraints around the world. The World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO) created the holiday in 2004 and declared that it would be celebrated on the second Saturday of each May. The holiday consists of worldwide festivals and other events that celebrate the importance of fair trade and encourage others to join in the fight.

May 14: National Dance like a Chicken Day

Call up your local oom pah band, because today we Vogeltanz until we drop. Gather all the Arrested Development fanatics you know and start a round of your worst chicken impersonations. Or introduce your own interpretation of how the flightless bird might tango. All of the above suffice as celebrations, as long as your moves are fowl. May 19 Vesak Day Vesak celebrates Buddha’s birth—along with his enlightenment and death in some traditions.

The holiday has been officially celebrated since 1950, when the World Fellowship of Buddhists formalized it as Buddha’s birthday. Buddhism is practiced by around 500 million people across the globe, in dozens of countries—Vesak is a holiday common to all Buddhists, but is celebrated differently according to local customs. Because Vesak is based on the Asian lunisolar calendar, the day falls on the day of the full moon in the Gregorian month of May

