Offbeat Holidays in June

NATIONAL GO BAREFOOT DAY – June 1 On June 1.

National Go Barefoot Day is observed on June 1. This day is an opportunity to kick off your shoes and run barefoot through the cool grass! More importantly, it is a day to help support a charity that provides millions of underprivileged children all around the world with shoes.

NATIONAL CANCER SURVIVOR’S DAY June 2nd

Observed annually on the first Sunday in June, National Cancer Survivor’s Day has been set aside to “demonstrate that life after a cancer diagnosis can be a reality.” Each year on National Cancer Survivor’s Day, events and celebrations are held and hosted around the United States by local communities, hospitals and support groups honoring cancer survivors. Events may include parades, carnivals, art exhibits, contests and testimonies. President George W. Bush and the National Cancer Institute director each included a commencement at the 2008 celebration.

NATIONAL RUNNING DAY – June 5

Each year on the first Wednesday in June, people across the United States participate in National Running Day. This day was designated as a day for runners to reaffirm their passion for running. It is also a good day for beginners to begin a life-changing commitment to running.

BEST FRIENDS DAY – June 8

On June 8, honor your closest and dearest friend on Best Friends Day. The relationship between best friends is often fierce and can withstand distance, storms and silence. Whether we’ve known them all our lives or they are more recently acquired, best friends make tough times bearable, fun times memorable and memorable times priceless.

NATIONAL HERBS AND SPICES DAY – June 10

National Herbs and Spices Day is observed annually on June 10. It is the season for fresh herbs and spices. They are an essential part of flavorful cooking as well as fun and easy to grow.

NATIONAL SMILE POWER DAY – June 15 June

15th is the day we observe National Smile Power Day. This is a day for everyone to share the power of the smile. From the good morning greeting and the first “How may I help you?” present yourself with a smile. No matter where you are employed, job seeking, retired or looking for new horizons starting the day with a smile is certainly more empowering than a pout or grump. Starting with a smile first is easier than trying to get there later in the day.

NATIONAL HANDSHAKE DAY – June 27

The last Thursday of each June, people across the nation observe National Handshake Day. Of all the various forms of greeting, the handshake is perhaps one of the most ancient. The origin of the handshake is hard to pinpoint. As it is a non-verbal mode of communication, it may have existed before written records. Theories suggest it was a way for medieval knights, Roman soldiers and other weapon carrying men to check for hidden daggers by grasping each other’s forearms in greeting.

SOCIAL MEDIA DAY – June 30

Social Media Day is observed annually on June 30th. In its short life, social media has redefined how people interact, communicate and share with family, friends and the world.

