Oil prices jump 2% after 2 Missiles hit Iranian Oil Tanker near Saudi port

An oil tanker belonging to the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was hit and damaged by two missiles on Friday, Iranian state news IRNA reported.

The tanker was 96 kilometres from the Saudi port of Jeddah on the Red Sea when the incident occurred, damaging its body, IRNA reported.

According to the news service, the resulting explosions caused oil to leak into the Red Sea.

Iran’s Press TV also tweeted Friday: “Report: Explosion in #Iranian tanker has set vessel on fire near #Saudi port city of #Jeddah.”

All the tanker’s crew members are safe, IRNA reported. Investigators are looking into the sources of the missiles.

To watch video, click: https://edition.cnn.com/2019/10/11/middleeast/iran-oil-tanker-red-sea-intl-hnk/index.html

By Hamdi Alkhshali and Ben Westcott, CNN

