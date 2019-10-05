Operation Matterhorn: Thomas Cook customers fly home on an Airbus A380

Malaysian Airline crews waiting for stranded Thomas Cook passengers

After the travel agent Thomas Cook collapsed, hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers found themselves without return flights home.

In response, the Civil Aviation Authority launched the UK’s largest peacetime repatriation operation, “Operation Matterhorn”, to bring more than 150,000 people back to Britain.

Stranded holiday makers boarding the A380

BBC Transport Correspondent Tom Burridge met some of the people flying from Mallorca to Manchester on an Airbus A380 leased from Malaysia Airlines.

 To watch video, click: https://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-49902687/operation-matterhorn-thomas-cook-customers-fly-home-on-an-airbus-a380

 Source: BBC News

