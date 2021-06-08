Over 1,000 infected with COVID-19 after full vaccination in Denmark: SSI

COPENHAGEN, (Xinhua) — A total of 1,334 Danes were infected with COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated between the beginning of Denmark’s vaccine rollout on Dec. 27, 2020, and June 1, 2021, said a report released by the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) on Monday.

In total,1,369,059 Danes, or 23.4 percent of the population, have now been fully vaccinated, and a further 2,391,327, or 40.9 percent of the population, have received at least one jab, according to the updated SSI figures.

“This equates to 0.1 percent being infected despite vaccination, which is a very low number,” Camilla Foged, professor of vaccine design at the Department of Pharmacy at the University of Copenhagen, told the Danish news agency Ritzau.

“I would think it is because we have had a relatively strict shutdown, so the infection rate has been rather low. The vaccines have also brought the infection rate down,” she said.

A total of 5,801 people have been confirmed infected with COVID-19 after receiving the first vaccine shot, and 3,838 of them, or 66 percent, contracted the virus within the first two weeks, according to the SSI study.

The figures indicate that people still need to be cautious even after the first vaccine shot, said Foged.

The COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have mainly been administered in Denmark.

In the past 24 hours, the SSI registered 459 new COVID-19 infections and two more deaths, bringing the national totals to 286,948 cases and 2,520 deaths.

comments