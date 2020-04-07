PM Boris Johnson transferred to ICU as his condition deteriorates

The 55-year-old UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to St Thomas Hospital in London with persistent Covid-19 symptoms on Sunday evening.

BBC correspondent Chris Mason said the prime minister was given oxygen late on Monday afternoon, before being taken to the Intensive Care Unit. However, he has not been put on a ventilator.

Mr. Johnson was receiving excellent care under the watch of the NHS staff and his medical team and the Queen has been constantly kept informed about Johnson’s health condition, says Buckingham Palace.

The prime minister has asked his Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise “where necessary”, a spokesman added.

Mr. Raab – who will later chair the government’s daily Covid-19 meeting, said there was an “incredibly strong team spirit” behind the prime minister.

Earlier on Monday, Johnson tweeted:

“Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I’m still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I’m in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe.”

Late last month, the prime minister’s spokesman said if Mr. Johnson was unwell and unable to work, Mr. Raab, as the first secretary of state, would stand in.

It comes as the number of coronavirus hospital deaths in the UK reached 5,373 – an increase of 439 in a day.

The Department of Health and Social Care said there were now 51,608 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Source: BBC News

