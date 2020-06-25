Qantas to cut 6,000 jobs

Qantas will lay off 6,000 jobs as part of its plans to survive the coronavirus pandemic, the airline says.

The cuts equate to about a fifth of the airline’s workforce prior to the Covid-19 crisis. In March, it furloughed more than 80% of its staff. Australia’s national carrier said the collapse in global air travel had devastated revenues.

Last week, the Australian government said its border would most likely remain closed into next year. It prompted Qantas to cancel all international flights until late October, except for those to New Zealand.

On Thursday, chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline expected smaller revenues in the next three years, forcing it to become a smaller operation to survive.

“The actions we must take will have a huge impact on thousands of our people,” he said in a statement.

“But the collapse in billions of dollars in revenue leaves us little choice if we are to save as many jobs as possible, long term.”

Mr Joyce added that Qantas, and its budget subsidiary Jetstar, would continue to extend a furlough for about 15,000 workers “as we wait for the recovery we know is coming”.

Australia has flattened its virus curve faster than other nations, meaning demand for domestic flights has returned and is expected to fully recover by 2022.

But international demand at that time is forecast to be half of what it was, Qantas said.

Source: BBC News

