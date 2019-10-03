Russia tests super-destructive nuclear missile in intimidating show of strength

Vladimir Putin stands just 5 foot 7 inches tall but has many, many large missiles.

Now the diminutive titan has demonstrated a new weapon which shows the world that Russia should be feared by its enemies.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of the RT-2PM2 Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile being launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in north-western Russia’s Arkhangelsk Oblast region.

The video shows the steel cover of the launch shaft opening with a powerful rocket making its way out of it in the next few seconds. The Topol-M can carry a single warhead that has an 800-kt yield – making it more than 50 times more powerful than the bomb which wiped out Hiroshima.

The technology was developed after the Cold War and the fall of the Soviet Union. Russian military officials confirm that the missile reached its target at an undisclosed location on the Kamchatka peninsula in north-eastern Russia.

The aim of this military exercise was defined as testing its technical readiness for war. One Russian social media called Car Abars ironically noted: ‘Russian MoD bringing deathly silence to any corner of this planet.’ Another named Aleksey added: “I can watch and re-watch this video all day long.’

The development of the Russian intercontinental ballistic missile began in the 1980s as a Soviet response to the American Strategic Defense Initiative – a proposed missile defense system.

By Jasper Hamill Source: Metro News

comments