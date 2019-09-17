Saudi oil attacks: NATO chief ‘extremely concerned’ about escalation

The head of the NATO military alliance has said he is extremely concerned that tensions will escalate after an attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Jens Stoltenberg also said Iran was “destabilizing the whole region”.

Earlier on Monday, the US released satellite images showing damage from the weekend’s “unprecedented” strikes, which it has pinned on Iran.

Iran denies involvement, with President Hassan Rouhani calling the attack a reciprocal act by the “Yemeni people”.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels – who are aligned with Iran – have claimed responsibility.

However, the US has cast doubt on their ability to carry out strikes of this magnitude and accuracy without assistance.

The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen, which is in direct conflict with the Houthis, believes Iran provided the weapons.

“We call on all parties to prevent any such attacks occurring again because that can have negative consequences for the whole region, and we are also extremely concerned about a risk of escalation,” Mr. Stoltenberg told the AFP news agency in an interview.

To read more, click: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-49721301 By: BBC News

comments