Scientists warn Covid-19 may reduce male fertility

Scientists are sounding the alarm about potential damage to male fertility caused by the coronavirus which will cause havoc after the pandemic has ended.

Researchers from the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan are requesting for more critical research into the long-term outcomes of Covid-19 infection on male fertility, lower sperm counts, and testicular damage.

Microbiologist Yu Tian and reproductive biologist Li-Quan Zhou said, “We propose that there is an urgent need to track male Covid patients during their recovery stage.”

SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes the disease Covid-19 enters the human body via an enzyme (called Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2) that is existing in numerous vital organs including the lungs, heart, kidneys and intestines.

This leaves them responsive to significant damage as the virus gains hold and begins duplicating uncontrollably.

Preliminary studies show the presence of the virus in semen samples of Covid-19 positive patients.

Researchers from Justus-Liebig-University in Germany and Allameh Tabataba’i University in Iran report direct evidence of testicular damage in the aftermath of Covid-19 infection.

Worryingly, the sperm of the infected was three times slower, and their sperm counts were dramatically lower as well.

Although these effects tended to improve over time, they remained significantly and abnormally higher in Covid-19 patients.

Source: RT

comments