Singapore F1 Grand Prix canceled due to COVID-19

SINGAPORE, June 4 (Xinhua) — This year’s Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix has been canceled for the second year in a row, due to ongoing safety and logistic concerns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Straits Times reported Friday night.

The newspaper quoted the organizer Singapore GP as saying that evolving and unpredictable pandemic situation around the world had made it increasingly challenging to stage a complex multi-faceted event for tens of thousands of local and overseas spectators.

The event was originally scheduled to take place from Oct. 1 to 3.

Singapore GP called the race off last year due to prohibitions imposed on access and construction of the 5.063-km Marina Bay Street Circuit during the two-month circuit breaker, which is the period that Singapore implemented its most severe preventive measures against COVID-19, as well as restrictions on mass gatherings.

