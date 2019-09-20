These are the companies supporting the global climate strike

By
Larry Cadiz
-
0
1

Environment report by Kendall Trammell, Scottie Andrew and Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

A handful of brands and retailers are backing the global climate strikes, as a message to government leaders that it’s time to do something about the climate crisis.

The American Sustainable Business Council, along with nonprofit 350.org and leading businesses such as Ben & Jerry’sLush Cosmetics and Patagonia are supporting the student-organized climate strikes and other events scheduled between September 20 and 27. The companies’ involvement ranges from closing stores and operations to supporting employees who want to participate in the strikes.

“Already American businesses are being hurt by climate-related extreme weather and changing weather patterns,” David Levine, president of ASBC, said in a statement. “The damage includes supply chain disruptions, harm to facilities, and increased energy and employee health costs.”

Tumblr, Kickstarter, WordPress, Imgur, and BitTorrent are some of the websites joining the “Digital Climate Strike” and plan to spread the word on social media, donate ad space or place banners on their websites to promote the strikes.

Here is a growing list of some of the companies showing their support for the strikes:

450 Architects, Inc.   A Better World  A.K. A Coach and Company   Aegis Renewable Energy

AGL Media Group   Allbirds   Alston C Lundgren, MD, PC

American Sustainable Business Council   Amicus Solar Cooperative

Appropriate Technology Group   Arcadia Power   Aspen Leaf Wealth Management

At The Epicenter   Attention To Details   B Lab US/Canada   Bandidas Taqueria

Bee’s Wrap   Ben & Jerry’s Homemade, Inc.   Bensonwood   Bikmo   BitTorrent

Blackledge Furniture   Blue Earth Planning, Engineering & Design, PC   Brand Geek/Law Office of Lara Pearson Ltd, PBC   Brattleboro Savings & Loan

Breast Cancer Prevention Partners   Buckminster Fuller Institute   Burton

C Wolfe Software Eng. AND Pony Named Bill Tack Shop   Carbon Analytics

Center for Partnership Studies   CEO Pipe Organs/Golden Ponds Farm

Chelsea Green Publishing   Circularity Edge, LLC   City of Las Cruces

Clean Yield Asset Management   CleanChoice Energy   ClearTech   Clif Bar & Company

Cooperative Economics Alliance of New York City   Cora   CQ Strategies, LLC   CVOEO

Danforth Pewter   Darn Tough Vermont   DayQuest Life Counseling and Healthy-Mind Services

Detour   Do Good Well Consulting   Dr. Bronner’s   Earthdog   EcoPlum   EDB Organization

Eighty2degrees Design Studio   Eikosphere   EILEEN FISHER, Inc.   Emerson Gardening Services

Encore Renewable Energy   Environmental & Public Health Consulting   Etsy   Ever Better, PBC

Evergreen Sustainability, LLC    Evolution Marketing, LLC   Exact Solar   Fairware

First WORLD   Flatbush Food Co-op   Flooglebinder   Florida for Good   Folia Materials

Full Spectrum Wellness, LLC   Good for Business   Good-Loop   Grassroots Solar, Inc.

Green Mountain Power   GreenSpark Solar    Greenvest    Groennfell Meadery

Ground Floor Partners   Group14 Engineering, PBC   Grove Collaborative

Happy Family Organics   HELM Construction Solutions   HigherRing   Howard Formby Garden Design

Ideaction Corps   Image Relay   Imgur   Important Not Important Podcast

Indigo Agriculture   Insource Renewables    Intex Solutions, Inc.   Jim Schulman, Architect

John Benford Photography   Johnnie Brook Creative    Keap    Kickstarter   Leap

Legacy Vacation Resorts    Lemonade    Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics

Magic Hat Brewing Company   Mamava    Manale Realty    Marin Sunshine Realty

MATOUK   Medicine Buddha Coaching   MegaFood   Mercury Press International

Modern Species   Montgomery & Granai PC   Mountain Sports Flagstaff

Namasté Solar   NativeEnergy, a Public Benefit Corporation   Nature’s Path Foods

New Chapter   New Jersey Sustainable Business Council   NewGen Surgical

North American Climate, Conservation and Environment (NACCE)

Ohio Sustainable Business Council   One Green Planet, LLC   Opening Ceremony

Opinionated    Our Natural Homes   Package Free   Patagonia   Paul Millman

Pingala Cafe   Population Media Center   Principia LLC    Real Pickles Cooperative

Responsible Leader Group, LLC   RETN   ReVenture   REY architecture + interiors

Salt Palm Development   Schmidt’s    Scream Agency   Seneca Strategic Consulting, LLC

SerendipiTea   Seventh Generation   Shifting Patterns Consulting    Sir Kensington’s

Small Wonder Communications    Socrates Dog Walking    SodaStream

Solberg Manufacturing, Inc.   Southern Energy Management   Speakable

Spector and Associates   Sterling College    Sticky Paws Meadery   Stone’s Throw Strategies

Stonyfield   Stroud Brewery   Stuffst   SunCommon   Sunsprout Farms of Central Ohio, LLC

Sustain   Sustainable Heating Outreach & Education, Inc.   SWAP SOCIETY

Tai Chi 4 L.I.F.E.   Teatulia Organic Teas   Telecom for Charity   The Alchemist

The Culture Company   The Green Engineer, Inc.   The Jia Group   The John Leary Organization

The North Face     Think Tanky Consulting   Thinx     Third Sun Solar      Tim’s Naturals

Toast Ale    Transformative Wealth Management    Tumblr

Vegan Flag    Verity Platforms, Inc.    Wanderlust    WEI    West Hill Shop    Wiltse Kitchen

WordPress      World Centric      WS Badger Company     Wurst Biergarten

