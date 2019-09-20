These are the companies supporting the global climate strike

Environment report by Kendall Trammell, Scottie Andrew and Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN
A handful of brands and retailers are backing the global climate strikes, as a message to government leaders that it’s time to do something about the climate crisis.
The American Sustainable Business Council, along with nonprofit 350.org and leading businesses such as Ben & Jerry’s, Lush Cosmetics and Patagonia are supporting the student-organized climate strikes and other events scheduled between September 20 and 27. The companies’ involvement ranges from closing stores and operations to supporting employees who want to participate in the strikes.
“Already American businesses are being hurt by climate-related extreme weather and changing weather patterns,” David Levine, president of ASBC, said in a statement. “The damage includes supply chain disruptions, harm to facilities, and increased energy and employee health costs.”
Tumblr, Kickstarter, WordPress, Imgur, and BitTorrent are some of the websites joining the “Digital Climate Strike” and plan to spread the word on social media, donate ad space or place banners on their websites to promote the strikes.
Here is a growing list of some of the companies showing their support for the strikes:
450 Architects, Inc. A Better World A.K. A Coach and Company Aegis Renewable Energy
AGL Media Group Allbirds Alston C Lundgren, MD, PC
American Sustainable Business Council Amicus Solar Cooperative
Appropriate Technology Group Arcadia Power Aspen Leaf Wealth Management
At The Epicenter Attention To Details B Lab US/Canada Bandidas Taqueria
Bee’s Wrap Ben & Jerry’s Homemade, Inc. Bensonwood Bikmo BitTorrent
Blackledge Furniture Blue Earth Planning, Engineering & Design, PC Brand Geek/Law Office of Lara Pearson Ltd, PBC Brattleboro Savings & Loan
Breast Cancer Prevention Partners Buckminster Fuller Institute Burton
C Wolfe Software Eng. AND Pony Named Bill Tack Shop Carbon Analytics
Center for Partnership Studies CEO Pipe Organs/Golden Ponds Farm
Chelsea Green Publishing Circularity Edge, LLC City of Las Cruces
Clean Yield Asset Management CleanChoice Energy ClearTech Clif Bar & Company
Cooperative Economics Alliance of New York City Cora CQ Strategies, LLC CVOEO
Danforth Pewter Darn Tough Vermont DayQuest Life Counseling and Healthy-Mind Services
Detour Do Good Well Consulting Dr. Bronner’s Earthdog EcoPlum EDB Organization
Eighty2degrees Design Studio Eikosphere EILEEN FISHER, Inc. Emerson Gardening Services
Encore Renewable Energy Environmental & Public Health Consulting Etsy Ever Better, PBC
Evergreen Sustainability, LLC Evolution Marketing, LLC Exact Solar Fairware
First WORLD Flatbush Food Co-op Flooglebinder Florida for Good Folia Materials
Full Spectrum Wellness, LLC Good for Business Good-Loop Grassroots Solar, Inc.
Green Mountain Power GreenSpark Solar Greenvest Groennfell Meadery
Ground Floor Partners Group14 Engineering, PBC Grove Collaborative
Happy Family Organics HELM Construction Solutions HigherRing Howard Formby Garden Design
Ideaction Corps Image Relay Imgur Important Not Important Podcast
Indigo Agriculture Insource Renewables Intex Solutions, Inc. Jim Schulman, Architect
John Benford Photography Johnnie Brook Creative Keap Kickstarter Leap
Legacy Vacation Resorts Lemonade Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics
Magic Hat Brewing Company Mamava Manale Realty Marin Sunshine Realty
MATOUK Medicine Buddha Coaching MegaFood Mercury Press International
Modern Species Montgomery & Granai PC Mountain Sports Flagstaff
Namasté Solar NativeEnergy, a Public Benefit Corporation Nature’s Path Foods
New Chapter New Jersey Sustainable Business Council NewGen Surgical
North American Climate, Conservation and Environment (NACCE)
Ohio Sustainable Business Council One Green Planet, LLC Opening Ceremony
Opinionated Our Natural Homes Package Free Patagonia Paul Millman
Pingala Cafe Population Media Center Principia LLC Real Pickles Cooperative
Responsible Leader Group, LLC RETN ReVenture REY architecture + interiors
Salt Palm Development Schmidt’s Scream Agency Seneca Strategic Consulting, LLC
SerendipiTea Seventh Generation Shifting Patterns Consulting Sir Kensington’s
Small Wonder Communications Socrates Dog Walking SodaStream
Solberg Manufacturing, Inc. Southern Energy Management Speakable
Spector and Associates Sterling College Sticky Paws Meadery Stone’s Throw Strategies
Stonyfield Stroud Brewery Stuffst SunCommon Sunsprout Farms of Central Ohio, LLC
Sustain Sustainable Heating Outreach & Education, Inc. SWAP SOCIETY
Tai Chi 4 L.I.F.E. Teatulia Organic Teas Telecom for Charity The Alchemist
The Culture Company The Green Engineer, Inc. The Jia Group The John Leary Organization
The North Face Think Tanky Consulting Thinx Third Sun Solar Tim’s Naturals
Toast Ale Transformative Wealth Management Tumblr
Vegan Flag Verity Platforms, Inc. Wanderlust WEI West Hill Shop Wiltse Kitchen
WordPress World Centric WS Badger Company Wurst Biergarten