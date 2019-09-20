These are the companies supporting the global climate strike

Environment report by Kendall Trammell, Scottie Andrew and Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

A handful of brands and retailers are backing the global climate strikes, as a message to government leaders that it’s time to do something about the climate crisis.

The American Sustainable Business Council, along with nonprofit 350.org and leading businesses such as Ben & Jerry’s, Lush Cosmetics and Patagonia are supporting the student-organized climate strikes and other events scheduled between September 20 and 27. The companies’ involvement ranges from closing stores and operations to supporting employees who want to participate in the strikes.

“Already American businesses are being hurt by climate-related extreme weather and changing weather patterns,” David Levine, president of ASBC, said in a statement. “The damage includes supply chain disruptions, harm to facilities, and increased energy and employee health costs.”

Tumblr, Kickstarter, WordPress, Imgur, and BitTorrent are some of the websites joining the “Digital Climate Strike” and plan to spread the word on social media, donate ad space or place banners on their websites to promote the strikes.

Here is a growing list of some of the companies showing their support for the strikes:

450 Architects, Inc. A Better World A.K. A Coach and Company Aegis Renewable Energy

AGL Media Group Allbirds Alston C Lundgren, MD, PC

American Sustainable Business Council Amicus Solar Cooperative

Appropriate Technology Group Arcadia Power Aspen Leaf Wealth Management

At The Epicenter Attention To Details B Lab US/Canada Bandidas Taqueria

Bee’s Wrap Ben & Jerry’s Homemade, Inc. Bensonwood Bikmo BitTorrent

Blackledge Furniture Blue Earth Planning, Engineering & Design, PC Brand Geek/Law Office of Lara Pearson Ltd, PBC Brattleboro Savings & Loan

Breast Cancer Prevention Partners Buckminster Fuller Institute Burton

C Wolfe Software Eng. AND Pony Named Bill Tack Shop Carbon Analytics

Center for Partnership Studies CEO Pipe Organs/Golden Ponds Farm

Chelsea Green Publishing Circularity Edge, LLC City of Las Cruces

Clean Yield Asset Management CleanChoice Energy ClearTech Clif Bar & Company

Cooperative Economics Alliance of New York City Cora CQ Strategies, LLC CVOEO

Danforth Pewter Darn Tough Vermont DayQuest Life Counseling and Healthy-Mind Services

Detour Do Good Well Consulting Dr. Bronner’s Earthdog EcoPlum EDB Organization

Eighty2degrees Design Studio Eikosphere EILEEN FISHER, Inc. Emerson Gardening Services

Encore Renewable Energy Environmental & Public Health Consulting Etsy Ever Better, PBC

Evergreen Sustainability, LLC Evolution Marketing, LLC Exact Solar Fairware

First WORLD Flatbush Food Co-op Flooglebinder Florida for Good Folia Materials

Full Spectrum Wellness, LLC Good for Business Good-Loop Grassroots Solar, Inc.

Green Mountain Power GreenSpark Solar Greenvest Groennfell Meadery

Ground Floor Partners Group14 Engineering, PBC Grove Collaborative

Happy Family Organics HELM Construction Solutions HigherRing Howard Formby Garden Design

Ideaction Corps Image Relay Imgur Important Not Important Podcast

Indigo Agriculture Insource Renewables Intex Solutions, Inc. Jim Schulman, Architect

John Benford Photography Johnnie Brook Creative Keap Kickstarter Leap

Legacy Vacation Resorts Lemonade Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics

Magic Hat Brewing Company Mamava Manale Realty Marin Sunshine Realty

MATOUK Medicine Buddha Coaching MegaFood Mercury Press International

Modern Species Montgomery & Granai PC Mountain Sports Flagstaff

Namasté Solar NativeEnergy, a Public Benefit Corporation Nature’s Path Foods

New Chapter New Jersey Sustainable Business Council NewGen Surgical

North American Climate, Conservation and Environment (NACCE)

Ohio Sustainable Business Council One Green Planet, LLC Opening Ceremony

Opinionated Our Natural Homes Package Free Patagonia Paul Millman

Pingala Cafe Population Media Center Principia LLC Real Pickles Cooperative

Responsible Leader Group, LLC RETN ReVenture REY architecture + interiors

Salt Palm Development Schmidt’s Scream Agency Seneca Strategic Consulting, LLC

SerendipiTea Seventh Generation Shifting Patterns Consulting Sir Kensington’s

Small Wonder Communications Socrates Dog Walking SodaStream

Solberg Manufacturing, Inc. Southern Energy Management Speakable

Spector and Associates Sterling College Sticky Paws Meadery Stone’s Throw Strategies

Stonyfield Stroud Brewery Stuffst SunCommon Sunsprout Farms of Central Ohio, LLC

Sustain Sustainable Heating Outreach & Education, Inc. SWAP SOCIETY

Tai Chi 4 L.I.F.E. Teatulia Organic Teas Telecom for Charity The Alchemist

The Culture Company The Green Engineer, Inc. The Jia Group The John Leary Organization

The North Face Think Tanky Consulting Thinx Third Sun Solar Tim’s Naturals

Toast Ale Transformative Wealth Management Tumblr

Vegan Flag Verity Platforms, Inc. Wanderlust WEI West Hill Shop Wiltse Kitchen

WordPress World Centric WS Badger Company Wurst Biergarten

