Today is International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.
The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.
International Women’s Day (IWD) has been in motion well over a century, with the first IWD gathering dated in 1911 supported by over a million people.
Marked annually on Match 8th, International Women’s Day (IWD) is one of the most crucial days of the year to:
- Celebrate women’s achievements.
- Raise awareness about women’s equality.
- Lobby for accelerated gender party.
- Fundraise for female-focused charities.
The campaign theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is “Choose To Challenge’.
A challenged world is an alert world. And from challenge comes change.
So, let’s all #ChooseToChallange