Today is International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

International Women’s Day (IWD) has been in motion well over a century, with the first IWD gathering dated in 1911 supported by over a million people.

Marked annually on Match 8th, International Women’s Day (IWD) is one of the most crucial days of the year to:

Celebrate women’s achievements.

Raise awareness about women’s equality.

Lobby for accelerated gender party.

Fundraise for female-focused charities.

The campaign theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is “Choose To Challenge’.

A challenged world is an alert world. And from challenge comes change.

So, let’s all #ChooseToChallange

