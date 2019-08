President Donald Trump has expressed an interest in buying Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory. But is it even for sale and would the U.S. want it?

Watch full report: https://edition.cnn.com/videos/world/2019/08/16/greenland-sale-donald-trump-fred-pleitgen-lon-orig-kk.cnn/video/playlists/around-the-world/

Source: CNN

comments