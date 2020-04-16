Trump to ease lockdown, claiming virus cases have ‘passed its peak’

President Donald Trump vowed to unveil plans Thursday to reopen the world’s top economy, following cautious moves in Europe, claiming the US had “passed the peak” of new coronavirus cases, even as the country logged a record number of deaths from the disease.

Since emerging in China late last year, the coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down, forcing half of humanity indoors and catapulting the global economy towards a second Great Depression.

The death toll has topped 134,000 with more than two million infected, according to an AFP tally — with nearly 2,600 dying in the past 24 hours in the US alone.

But a bullish Trump told reporters his “aggressive strategy” against the virus was working and that “the data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases”.

He promised swift “guidelines” on reopening parts of the country, suggesting less-affected states could ease restrictions before May 1.

Writer: AFP

Source: Bangkok Post

comments